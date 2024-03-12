Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

