Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

