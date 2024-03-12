Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,545 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

