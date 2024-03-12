IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

