IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59.

Get IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.