IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,878. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

