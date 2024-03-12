IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 137,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

