IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

