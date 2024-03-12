IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,438. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

