IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,054. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.