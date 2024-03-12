IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 23,963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4,971.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. 7,366,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,607,859. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

