IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,190,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 77,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,900. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

