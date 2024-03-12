IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

