IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 23,452 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

EVH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 138,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,926. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

