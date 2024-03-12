Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $965,421.60, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

