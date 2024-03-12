Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 922 ($11.81) target price on the stock.

INF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.48) to GBX 780 ($9.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.89) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Informa Stock Performance

Informa Increases Dividend

Informa stock opened at GBX 801.20 ($10.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,204.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 652.40 ($8.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 829.20 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 756.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.52), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($446,037.99). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

