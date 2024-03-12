Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $12.04 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

