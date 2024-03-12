Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.02% from the company’s current price.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 464,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,753. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,125,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

