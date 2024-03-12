InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
