InPlay Oil Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.31. 40,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,292. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

