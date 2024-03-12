Insider Buying: Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($612,940.42).
LON:ENT traded up GBX 29 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 763.80 ($9.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,157. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.43). The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 934.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -2,368.42%.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
