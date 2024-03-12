Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 26,889 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($60,633.75).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paula Bell purchased 112 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($160.72).

On Wednesday, January 24th, Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £124.44 ($159.44).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell bought 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($159.44).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

LON:SPT remained flat at GBX 177.50 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 172.50 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.74).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

