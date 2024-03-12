Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, a growth of 1,507.0% from the February 14th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,095. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.