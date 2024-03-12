Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
