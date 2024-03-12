Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,155,221.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,082. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

