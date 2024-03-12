InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $106.14 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

