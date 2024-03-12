Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.07. 634,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.70 and its 200-day moving average is $579.06.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

