Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

VLT opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

