Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,922,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 14,225.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco India ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

