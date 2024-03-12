Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

