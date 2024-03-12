Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,828,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,248 shares.The stock last traded at $181.87 and had previously closed at $180.08.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
