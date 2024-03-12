Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,828,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,248 shares.The stock last traded at $181.87 and had previously closed at $180.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.