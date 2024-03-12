Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PZA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.