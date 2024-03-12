Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.