Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 67,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 103,073 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $32.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSPS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
