Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the February 14th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance
VGM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 96,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
