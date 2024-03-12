Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %
VTN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,701,024 shares in the company, valued at $28,279,721.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,221. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
