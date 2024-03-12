Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

VTN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,701,024 shares in the company, valued at $28,279,721.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,221. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.