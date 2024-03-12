Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,152 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,050 put options.

NYSE:LEG traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 1,047,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

