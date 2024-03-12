Invst LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,991,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.