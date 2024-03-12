Invst LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Invst LLC cut its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned about 0.09% of BrightSpire Capital worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 257,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRSP. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

