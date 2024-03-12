Invst LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.14. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

