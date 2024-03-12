Invst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

VB opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

