Invst LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

