Invst LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Invst LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

