Invst LLC Trims Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

