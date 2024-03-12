Invst LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Invst LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

F opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

