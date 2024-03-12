IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

