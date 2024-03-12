Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.