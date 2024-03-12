iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,511.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $518.37. 6,039,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

