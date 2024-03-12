iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

