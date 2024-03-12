iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,237 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.