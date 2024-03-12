iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,237 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.24.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
