iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 617,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,237 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

