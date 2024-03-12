iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.17

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 3887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

